Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Rating) rose 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.53. Approximately 17,128 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 113,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Societal CDMO in a research report on Friday, September 9th.
Societal CDMO Trading Up 6.5 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.30.
About Societal CDMO
Societal CDMO, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the research and development, manufacturing, and packaging for various therapeutic dosage forms primarily in the small molecule therapeutic development in the United States and internationally. It provides therapeutic development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging and logistics services to the global pharmaceutical market.
