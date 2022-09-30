SOL Capital Management CO Boosts Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises about 1.2% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,720,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049,041 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,710,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048,383 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,877,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $619,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,801 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Blackstone by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,889,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $361,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Shares of BX traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.89. The stock had a trading volume of 69,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,848,857. The firm has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.66 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.59 and a 200 day moving average of $104.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.70%.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,423 shares of company stock valued at $9,660,717. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

