SOL Capital Management CO Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,055 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,580,000. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 29,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,059,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 91,498.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,116,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111,926 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,954. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $65.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.44 and a 200-day moving average of $56.92.

