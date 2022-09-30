SOL Capital Management CO Grows Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,241 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1,882.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $22,775,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $22,775,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $122,673.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 808,040 shares in the company, valued at $40,426,241.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 709,960 shares of company stock valued at $30,377,942 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roblox Stock Performance

RBLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Roblox to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

NYSE:RBLX traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.09. 176,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,846,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.10 and a beta of 1.89. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.42.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Stories

