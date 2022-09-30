SOL Capital Management CO Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPV. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

RPV stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.71. 8,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,354. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.50 and its 200 day moving average is $80.10. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.47 and a twelve month high of $88.97.

