SOL Capital Management CO Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,832,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $868,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $15,127,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,965,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.70. 392,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,719,602. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.23 and its 200-day moving average is $99.32. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

