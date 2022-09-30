SOL Capital Management CO Has $2.95 Million Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 78,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBB traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.99. The company had a trading volume of 147,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,497. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.22. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $164.83.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

