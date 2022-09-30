SOL Capital Management CO Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $91,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,363. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.60. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $135.86 and a 12 month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

