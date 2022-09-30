SOL Capital Management CO Lowers Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HON. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,045. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.35 and a 1 year high of $228.26. The company has a market capitalization of $114.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $4.12 per share. This represents a $16.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.48%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

