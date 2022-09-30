SOL Capital Management CO Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,424,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,474,000 after buying an additional 2,025,177 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after buying an additional 663,252 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $77,790,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,813,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,934,000 after purchasing an additional 492,549 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 841.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 478,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,582,000 after purchasing an additional 427,451 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.06. 20,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,621. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $128.96 and a 52-week high of $160.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.80 and a 200-day moving average of $145.71.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

