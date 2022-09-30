Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €17.70 ($18.06) to €18.60 ($18.98) in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.30.
Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SEYMF opened at $16.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.84. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $18.00.
Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Company Profile
Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (SEYMF)
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
Receive News & Ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.