Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €17.70 ($18.06) to €18.60 ($18.98) in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEYMF opened at $16.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.84. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Company Profile

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

