SOMESING (SSX) Price Tops $0.0209

SOMESING (SSX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 30th. One SOMESING coin can now be bought for $0.0209 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. SOMESING has a market cap of $55.93 million and $1.33 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SOMESING

SOMESING was first traded on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,479,879 coins. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers.

SOMESING Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

