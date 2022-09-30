Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 105.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHOB traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.99. The stock had a trading volume of 249 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,156. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.16. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

