Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 105.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Sotherly Hotels Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SOHOB traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.99. The stock had a trading volume of 249 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,156. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.16. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75.
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile
