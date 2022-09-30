Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sound Financial Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 14.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 21.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 75.5% in the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 175,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 75,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 168,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 23,645 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sound Financial Bancorp Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $40.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.73. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.61 and a 200-day moving average of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Sound Financial Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sound Financial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SFBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.41 million during the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 19.43%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.13%.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

