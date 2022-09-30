Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Trading 4.1% Higher

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.77. 122,933 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 579,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

Southern Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.87. The company has a market cap of C$104.65 million and a P/E ratio of 4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.22.

Southern Energy (CVE:SOU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$13.16 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Energy Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern Energy

About Southern Energy

In other Southern Energy news, Director Reginald Stevenson Smith purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 606,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$520,162.50.

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets that covers an area of approximately 30,500 acres containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi.

