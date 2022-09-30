Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Spark Power Group Stock Performance

Shares of SKPGF stock remained flat at $0.63 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $0.60. Spark Power Group has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $1.85.

About Spark Power Group

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power ‘on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

