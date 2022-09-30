Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Spark Power Group Stock Performance
Shares of SKPGF stock remained flat at $0.63 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $0.60. Spark Power Group has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $1.85.
About Spark Power Group
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spark Power Group (SKPGF)
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Spark Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.