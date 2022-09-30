SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s 7th Largest Position

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 138,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 2.4% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $23,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $155.08. 326,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,336,503. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.07. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $151.03 and a one year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

