SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Trimmed by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 2.3% of G&S Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,256,000 after buying an additional 12,291,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,397,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,748,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

GLD traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $155.65. The company had a trading volume of 202,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,336,503. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.07. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $151.03 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

