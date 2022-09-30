SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Acquired by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp increased its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the quarter. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF comprises about 0.9% of Investors Research Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PSK traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $34.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,514. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $34.09 and a twelve month high of $43.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.51.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

