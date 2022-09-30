SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,228,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,216 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 32.6% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.77% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $98,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,797.6% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,912,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 83,473,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 184.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,349,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962,715 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,413,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,051 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,931,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,742,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,944,000 after purchasing an additional 786,243 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.60. The company had a trading volume of 146,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,216,550. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.95. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $42.29 and a one year high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

