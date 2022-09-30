SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,931 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Investors Research Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,675,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,802,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 58,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

SPYG stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $50.44. 182,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,065,754. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.95 and a 200-day moving average of $57.62. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.