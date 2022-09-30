SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Sold by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 0.35% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 234.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MDYV traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,684. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $73.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.23.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

