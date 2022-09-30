SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Bought by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises 1.1% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $10,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 44,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $78.86 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $134.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.66.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.