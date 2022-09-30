Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Insider Acquires £125.02 in Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Rating) insider Paula Bell purchased 47 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.21) per share, with a total value of £125.02 ($151.06).

On Wednesday, August 24th, Paula Bell bought 48 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 259 ($3.13) per share, with a total value of £124.32 ($150.22).

On Monday, July 25th, Paula Bell bought 46 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.26) per share, with a total value of £124.20 ($150.07).

Spirent Communications stock opened at GBX 257.20 ($3.11) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61. The company has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,837.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 267.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 247.34. Spirent Communications plc has a twelve month low of GBX 209.80 ($2.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 300 ($3.62).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a GBX 2.16 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. Spirent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Spirent Communications from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered Spirent Communications to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.62) target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

