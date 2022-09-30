Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Receives $183.42 Average PT from Analysts

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $182.76.
Several brokerages have recently commented on SPOT. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th.
Spotify Technology Stock Performance
Shares of SPOT opened at $86.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.28 and its 200-day moving average is $113.45. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $85.92 and a 12 month high of $305.60.
Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,394.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 55.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Spotify Technology Company Profile
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
