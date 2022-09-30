Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.02–$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $155.00 million-$157.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $156.26 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.08–$0.06 EPS.

Sprinklr Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average of $11.72. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $20.29.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 20.66% and a negative return on equity of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sprinklr will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.67.

In other news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $40,135.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 559,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,543.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $785,540.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $40,135.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 559,015 shares in the company, valued at $5,707,543.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,718 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,205 in the last three months. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sprinklr by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 227.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after acquiring an additional 687,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,368,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 382,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 290.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 376,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 279,675 shares during the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

