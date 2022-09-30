SpritzMoon Crypto Token Self Reported Market Cap Hits $195.11 Million (Spritzmoon)

SpritzMoon Crypto Token (Spritzmoon) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One SpritzMoon Crypto Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SpritzMoon Crypto Token has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. SpritzMoon Crypto Token has a total market cap of $195.11 million and $50,601.00 worth of SpritzMoon Crypto Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

SpritzMoon Crypto Token Profile

SpritzMoon Crypto Token (CRYPTO:Spritzmoon) is a Binance Smart Chain (BSC) token that uses the 0x6fC39AC154cfd20F1951A2823Abab7ec471B783a hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2021. SpritzMoon Crypto Token’s official Twitter account is @spritzmoon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SpritzMoon Crypto Token is www.spritzmoon.net.

SpritzMoon Crypto Token Token Trading

