Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 77,653 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,193,140 shares.The stock last traded at $6.61 and had previously closed at $6.54.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average of $7.39.

Institutional Trading of Sprott Physical Silver Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSLV. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

