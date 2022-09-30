Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Bought by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 312.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 558,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 423,115 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 120.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 842.4% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

PSLV stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.65. The company had a trading volume of 122,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,193,140. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.39. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

