SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Short Interest Update

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the August 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SSAB AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of SSAAY remained flat at $2.20 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.73. SSAB AB has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25.
SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About SSAB AB (publ)
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SSAB AB (publ) (SSAAY)
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.