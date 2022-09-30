SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Short Interest Update

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the August 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SSAAY remained flat at $2.20 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.73. SSAB AB has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SSAAY shares. Danske downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 66 to SEK 60 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSAB AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

