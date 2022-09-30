SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the August 31st total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SSE stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.67. 499,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,719. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average is $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. SSE has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $24.18.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.7153 per share. This represents a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from SSE’s previous dividend of $0.32.
SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.
