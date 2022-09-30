Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Stabilus from €62.00 ($63.27) to €66.00 ($67.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Stabilus alerts:

Stabilus Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBLUY remained flat at $11.20 on Friday. 81 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957. Stabilus has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.45.

About Stabilus

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.