Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Short Interest Update

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the August 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Standard Bank Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGBLY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.87. 35,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,631. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12. Standard Bank Group has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $12.91.

Standard Bank Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2247 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th.

About Standard Bank Group

Standard Bank Group Limited provides banking and financial products and services in Africa and internationally. The company's personal banking products include bank accounts, digital wallets, credit and prepaid cards, saving and investment products, and foreign exchange products and services; home, personal, vehicle, and student loans; financial planning and trading services; and wills, estate, and trust services, as well as car, home, income, debt, funeral, life, travel, legal assist, and personal accident insurance.

