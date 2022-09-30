Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$74.22.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$79.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Trading Down 0.4 %

TSE STN opened at C$60.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$62.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$60.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.26. The stock has a market cap of C$6.66 billion and a PE ratio of 34.79. Stantec has a 12 month low of C$53.12 and a 12 month high of C$73.10.

Stantec Dividend Announcement

About Stantec

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 39.88%.

(Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.