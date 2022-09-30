Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 404.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,378 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.65 on Friday, hitting $84.92. The stock had a trading volume of 328,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,450,837. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80. The stock has a market cap of $97.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.52.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

