Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.14.

STRY has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Starry Group to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Starry Group to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Starry Group from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

In other Starry Group news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 54,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $90,138.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,258,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,969,762.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRY. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Starry Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Starry Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Starry Group in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starry Group in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Starry Group in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STRY opened at $1.44 on Friday. Starry Group has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70.

Starry Group (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starry Group will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

