Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $93.61

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2022

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. (LON:SWEFGet Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 93.61 ($1.13) and traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.09). Starwood European Real Estate Finance shares last traded at GBX 92 ($1.11), with a volume of 520,687 shares.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £369.77 million and a P/E ratio of 1,828.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 93.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 93.84.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Starwood European Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.00%.

Insider Transactions at Starwood European Real Estate Finance

In other news, insider John Whittle purchased 10,000 shares of Starwood European Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £9,100 ($10,995.65).

About Starwood European Real Estate Finance

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

