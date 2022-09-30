Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $93.61

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. (LON:SWEF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 93.61 ($1.13) and traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.09). Starwood European Real Estate Finance shares last traded at GBX 92 ($1.11), with a volume of 520,687 shares.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £369.77 million and a P/E ratio of 1,828.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 93.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 93.84.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Starwood European Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.00%.

Insider Transactions at Starwood European Real Estate Finance

About Starwood European Real Estate Finance

In other news, insider John Whittle purchased 10,000 shares of Starwood European Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £9,100 ($10,995.65).

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

