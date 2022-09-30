State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Receives $84.81 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.50.

STT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on State Street to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $61.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $58.79 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.43.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 22.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Institutional Trading of State Street

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in State Street by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,997,806,000 after purchasing an additional 146,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in State Street by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,730,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,415,908,000 after purchasing an additional 83,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in State Street by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,636,022,000 after purchasing an additional 85,863 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in State Street by 1.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,847,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,119,244,000 after purchasing an additional 222,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in State Street by 36.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $867,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,101 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

