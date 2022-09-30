State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stake Boosted by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,095,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118,713 shares during the quarter. State Street comprises 2.4% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 1.12% of State Street worth $252,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in State Street by 59.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 24,124 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 99,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after buying an additional 18,777 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price objective on State Street in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of State Street stock opened at $61.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.79 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

