Status (SNT) Price Up 6.2% This Week

Status (SNT) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 30th. In the last seven days, Status has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $97.97 million and approximately $21.63 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0282 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005142 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,451.02 or 1.00011051 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007011 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00066299 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010284 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005530 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00064814 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00082620 BTC.

Status Coin Profile

Status (SNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. Status strives to be a secure communication tool that upholds human rights. Designed to enable the free flow of information, protect the right to private, secure conversations, and promote the sovereignty of individuals. Discord | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Weibo Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

