Stem (NYSE:STEM) Trading Up 6.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) shot up 6.9% during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $21.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Stem traded as high as $14.06 and last traded at $13.85. 89,385 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,807,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

STEM has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim set a $17.00 target price on shares of Stem in a research note on Thursday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

Get Stem alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stem news, insider Kim Homenock sold 26,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $455,269.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Stem news, insider Kim Homenock sold 26,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $455,269.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Larsh Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $327,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 142,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,711.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 815,314 shares of company stock valued at $12,554,750 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stem

Stem Stock Up 8.0 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STEM. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,405,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Stem by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,153,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,755,000 after buying an additional 1,549,489 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Stem by 424.0% during the 4th quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,082,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,534,000 after buying an additional 875,871 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Stem during the 4th quarter valued at $16,580,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stem by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,934,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,414,000 after buying an additional 848,277 shares during the last quarter. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 2.33.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Stem had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $66.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.96 million. Research analysts predict that Stem, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.