Stephens Lowers Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Price Target to $49.00

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stephens from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.50.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:FNF opened at $36.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Fidelity National Financial has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $56.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,933.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,933.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $546,672.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,192,212.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,552 shares of company stock worth $2,012,455. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 351,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,366,000 after buying an additional 15,661 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

