Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Acquires New Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 173,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 6,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 53,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETN traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $134.96. 21,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,073. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $175.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.13. The company has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.15%.

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.15.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

