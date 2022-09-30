Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Grows Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 2.7% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $14,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.30.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.25. 87,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,296,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $155.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.79.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

