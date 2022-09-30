Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises 2.8% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $15,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 52,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 132,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,199,000 after purchasing an additional 32,075 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 160,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after acquiring an additional 20,267 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 458,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,479,000 after acquiring an additional 35,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.10. 187,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,977,002. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $76.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.28 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.58.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.85.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.