Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Has $10.45 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 498,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,415 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 1.9% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.

AT&T Stock Down 0.3 %

T stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.48. 656,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,176,328. The firm has a market cap of $110.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average is $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.