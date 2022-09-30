Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Has $5.58 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,984 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 22,105 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $517,000. 2Xideas AG raised its holdings in Starbucks by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 132,450 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $15,493,000 after buying an additional 31,470 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 311.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 184,133 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $21,538,000 after buying an additional 139,400 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Starbucks
In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Starbucks Stock Performance
SBUX traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.19. 78,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,450,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.52. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $117.80.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Starbucks Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.
Starbucks Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Read More
