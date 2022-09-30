Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Purchases 1,094 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.4% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $407,000. Sara Bay Financial raised its position in Broadcom by 36.5% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 5.7% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 10.6% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 34.3% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.1 %

Broadcom stock traded up $4.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $454.99. 18,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,646. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $444.88 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $517.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $543.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

