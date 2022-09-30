Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Sells 256 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,062,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,549,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,889 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,334,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,608,000 after purchasing an additional 490,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,499 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,276,000 after purchasing an additional 218,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,360,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,229,000 after purchasing an additional 49,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.73.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DD traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.82. 39,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,019,364. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.35 and a 200-day moving average of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

