Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,867 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 45.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,112,000 after acquiring an additional 658,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,593,000 after acquiring an additional 610,815 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $83,786,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,550,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,181,000 after purchasing an additional 525,597 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.18. The stock had a trading volume of 42,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,335. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.09. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.68 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.